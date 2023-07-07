Two upcoming road closures have been rescheduled.
A portion of Route 4022 (Pleasant Valley Road) will be closed to traffic between Boone Road and Gorby Road in Buffalo Township. The closure will now start July 17 and is expected to continue through the end of October, weather dependent.
The closure will be in place to allow crews to remove the existing bridge and replace it with a single-span integral abutment bridge.
The posted detour will utilize Route 221 (S Bridge Road), Route 40 (National Pike), and Route 3011 (McKee Road).
In addition, a portion of Route 21 (Roy E. Furman Highway) will be closed between Sawmill Road and Martin Road in Gray Township in Greene County. The closure has been rescheduled to start on Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. and is anticipated to remain in place through 12 a.m. Aug. 8.
The closure will be in place to allow crews to demolish the existing structure, erect a precast concrete box culvert bridge and replace the roadway over the culvert.
A posted detour will be in place utilizing PA Route 21, PA Route 18, WV Route 69, US Route 250, WV Route 89 and PA Route 21.
Crews from Mele & Mele & Sons will be performing the work.
This work is part of a $1.09 million project to replace the existing structure carrying Route 21 over Grinnage Run with a precast concrete box culvert bridge. The project is anticipated to be completed in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.