Two people were transported to a Pittsburgh hospital after a two-vehicle accident in Peters Township.
According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the crash occurred at about 2:15 p.m. in front of the McDonald’s at 3723 Washington Road.
A helicopter was called to fly the patients to Pittsburgh, but it could not fly because of weather conditions, the 911 supervisor said.
They were instead transported via ambulance, the 911 supervisor said.
Washington County 911 could not confirm the severity of the injuries.
The accident closed Washington Road for about an hour Friday afternoon.
Peters Township police, Peters Township Fire Department, North Strabane Fire Department, Peters Township Ambulance and Canonsburg Ambulance responded to the scene.