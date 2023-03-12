Two teenagers were killed in a one-vehicle car accident early Sunday morning, according to Washington County Coroner Tim Warco.
Justin Crawford, 17, of Washington, was driving in the 3000 block of East Maiden Street when he lost control and struck a tree around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, said South Strabane fire Chief Jordan Cramer.
“We were dispatched at 11:15 exactly,” Cramer said. “We arrived to find a vehicle into a tree with heavy damage.”
Nevaeh Sheets, 17, also of Washington, was a passenger in the vehicle. Both she and Crawford were pronounced dead on the scene, Cramer said.
South Strabane Fire Department, Amwell Fire Department, Lone Pine Fire Department and Ambulance and Chair Service responded to the scene. It was not known if either Crawford or Sheets were wearing a seatbelt. The cause and manner of their deaths are pending investigation and autopsy.
Cramer said this was the first fatal accident South Strabane has responded to this year.
“We respond to the largest section of interstate in Washington County. We go to a lot of accidents. It’s not common that we have a double fatal,” he said. “The death group, age, (of Crawford and Sheets), it’s a lot more difficult to first responders.”
This story will be updated with additional information as we obtain it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.