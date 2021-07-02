Two teenage girls were struck by a van Thursday night in Chartiers Township before the driver fled the scene.
According to police Chief James Horvath, the girls, ages 14 and 15, were walking along North Main Street Extension near Hawthorne Drive about 10:47 p.m. when a van struck them.
“We’re still investigating what happened, but as of right now, it appears the van struck the one girl, who then went into the second girl,” Horvath said.
The call came in to 911 as a possible drowning, Horvath said, as the girls were struck near a retention pond.
“Neighbors in the area heard some kids screaming and thought someone fell in the pond and was drowning,” he said.
Both girls were injured but conscious at the scene, Horvath said, though he did not know the extent of their injuries. He said at least one was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Horvath said that area sees a lot of traffic but rarely foot traffic.
“That’s a bad place to walk, to be honest with you,” he said.
The neighbors were able to provide police with a detailed description of the vehicle, which allowed police to locate the van.
“We have a suspect speaking with the detectives right now,” Horvath said Friday morning.