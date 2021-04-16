Two people were shot outside of a Washington bar early Friday morning.
According to city police Detective Dan Rush, police responded to the area of Henderson and Allison avenues just after 1 a.m. for the report of gunfire.
Rush said the incident started after patrons were kicked out of 50 Yard Line Sports Pub for fighting and continued to fight outside. The dispute eventually escalated with two people being shot, neither of whom police identified.
One of the victims was a female who had been sitting in a nearby vehicle. Rush said the vehicle was fired at multiple times, resulting in her being shot in the foot. She was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, Rush said.
The other victim was an Allison Avenue resident who was inside his home where a stray bullet struck him in the side, Rush said. The man is not believed to have been a target, Rush said, but was “an innocent person in his house.” The man’s injuries were superficial, Rush said, and he drove himself to a hospital.
“He was very lucky,” Rush said.
Police have not identified a suspect, and the only information they have thus far is that a “Black male wearing dark clothing” was involved, Rush said. He said no one who was at the bar when the shooting occurred is cooperating with police.