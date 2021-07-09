Two people were transported to a Morgantown hospital Wednesday afternoon after their vehicle crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 79 in Whiteley Township.
According to a state police report, Donna M. Phillips, 45, of Mt. Morris, was driving south on I-79 when she lost control of the vehicle and drove through the median and northbound lane before striking the right front of the tractor-trailer.
Phillips and her 16-year-old female passenger, whom state police did not identify, were transported by EMS Southwest to Ruby Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Jose E. Manzano Reyes, 44, and his passenger, Pedro F. Echemendia Reyes, 32, both of Florida, were uninjured.
State police are investigating. Mt. Morris volunteer firefighters assisted at the scene, closing down I-79 north between Mt. Morris and Kirby.