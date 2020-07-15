Two inmates at SCI-Greene were charged with drug possession and contraband Monday.
The state Department of Corrections filed the charges against Christopher Lee Paxon, 35, and Julio Angel Amaro, 32, court records show.
The officer accused Paxon of having a Suboxone strip wrapped in toilet paper about 2:10 p.m. March 9.
Amaro is accused of having a small amount of synthetic marijuana about 10:30 a.m. the same day.
The inmates are among several at SCI-Greene in Franklin Township who have been charged with contraband this year.