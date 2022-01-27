Two pipeline projects in Washington County have received state funding through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), it was announced Wednesday.
A little more than $1.3 million has been earmarked to the Perryman Co. for a natural gas pipeline in the California Technology Park in Coal Center. Perryman has been using the site to house its titanium melt operations. The company also plans on developing a new forging operation at the site, and it needs increased capacity to operate new furnaces and feed the new forging operation. The pipeline expansion will be developed, constructed and owned by Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania.
Perryman estimates 100 to 200 new jobs will be created at the site within a decade.
“Seeing this notable investment go to such a successful company, which creates incredible opportunities for our workforce, benefits our entire region,” State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll, said. “I look forward to the growth created by this investment, and many more projects, for years to come.”
Also, the Mon Valley Alliance, an economic development organization based in Monongahela, will be receiving $331,826 to extend a natural gas pipeline to the Alta Vista Business Park in Fallowfield Township. The current gas line is unable to serve larger manufacturing and industrial businesses, and the new pipe will accommodate them. The pipeline will also provide natural gas access to 17 residential parcels.
“Pennsylvania is a leader in the energy economy, and grants to support natural gas and energy infrastructure are significant in making sure we remain a leader, “State Rep. Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run, said.
The projects are happening through DCED’s Pipeline Investment Program, which the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf created in 2016. It provides grants to construct the last few miles of natural gas lines to business parks and existing manufacturing and industrial businesses.