Two people were flown to an area hospital Friday after a Pittsburgh man attempting to pull a U-turn on East Maiden St. caused a two-vehicle accident.
South Strabane police responded to the accident, which occurred near the border of South Strabane and Amwell townships, at about 1:30 p.m.
Police said a man driving a white Ford attempted to pull a U-turn near Miller’s Tax Service on East Maiden St. The car was struck by the Subaru driving behind it, which was being operated by a man from Greensburg, police said.
According to police, both vehicles were originally driving east.
The Subaru went off the road into an embankment and caught on fire.
Both the driver of the Ford and the woman sitting in the front seat were flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh as a result of injuries they suffered in the crash. There was also a second passenger in the Ford.
A passenger in the Subaru was taken via ambulance to Washington Hospital.
Edward Habrat, of German Township, Fayette County, was driving behind the Subaru at the time of the accident.
He said the driver of the Ford initially pulled off to the right side of the road before attempting to turn around into the westbound lane. According to Habrat, the man did not use his turn signal.
Habrat said the driver of the Subaru “didn’t have a chance” to avoid the crash.