Two more churches have joined with Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome to help distribute emergency food to families in need during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Drive-thru distribution of lunch items will now be held at four churches from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday.
The locations are:
- Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.;
- Faith Chapel Community Church, 9 Lawrence St., Cecil Township;
- Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 300 Pike St., Meadow Lands;
- Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse.
Distributions are sponsored by the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association.
No registration is required, and food will be available while supplies last.