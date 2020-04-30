news 5
Two more churches have joined with Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome to help distribute emergency food to families in need during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Drive-thru distribution of lunch items will now be held at four churches from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday.

The locations are:

  • Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.;
  • Faith Chapel Community Church, 9 Lawrence St., Cecil Township;
  • Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 300 Pike St., Meadow Lands;
  • Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse.

Distributions are sponsored by the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association.

No registration is required, and food will be available while supplies last.

