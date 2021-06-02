Washington County reported two new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday as new virus cases continued to decline statewide.
To date, 322 Washington County residents have died from the virus, which has killed 27,259 Pennsylvanians since March 2020.
The Allegheny County Health Department reported eight new virus deaths while it also stressed confidence in the vaccines.
The county has been averaging 50 new COVID-19 cases a day as compared to 450 a day two months ago when the state was experiencing a fourth surge, said Debra Bogen director of the Allegheny Health Department.
She said the "rapidly improving situation" is because of vaccines.
Nearly all Allegheny residents age 65 or older are at least partially vaccinated, Bogen said.
The vaccination rates among younger adults also have been improving, she said.
Pennsylvania reported 580 new virus cases Wednesday, taking the cumulative total to 1,203,443.
Washington County reported 16 new cases to its total of 17,795. Greene County added six new cases to its total of 3,308. Fayette County reported 11 new cases, taking its total to 13,228.