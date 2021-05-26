Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Washington County, where 300 people have died from the virus in the past year.
Fayette County reported one new virus fatality, taking its death toll from the disease to 317.
The state reported 906 new virus cases, taking the statewide total since March 2020 to 1,197,468.
There were 42 new deaths, taking the total to 27,085.
Washington County reported 36 new cases, bringing its cumulative total to 17,708. Fayette added 23 new cases to its total of 13,128. Greene saw nine new cases added to its running total of 3,268.