There have been two new deaths in Washington County because of the coronavirus, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday.
The death toll from COVID-19 in the county now stands at 290. There was also an additional death in Fayette County, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic 13 months ago to 306. Westmoreland County added three more deaths, for a total of 741, and Allegheny County logged five additional deaths, for a total of 1,891.
No new deaths were reported in Greene County.
The state health department also reported there were 3,686 additional positive cases across Pennsylvania, bringing the total since March 2020 to 1,143,076. A little more than 500 people are in intensive care units in Pennsylvania with COVID-19, and a total of 2,448 are hospitalized.
Washington County has added 27 additional cases in the last 24 hours, for a total of 16,779. Greene County added two new cases, bringing its cumulative total to 3,141. There were 24 new cases in Fayette County, for a total of 12,339. Westmoreland County had 53 new cases, which brings its 13-month tally to 32,421. In Allegheny County, there were 242 new cases, for a total since the start of the pandemic of 96,670.
“This is a war we’re hopefully getting on the other side of,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, during the county’s weekly briefing on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon. Fitzgerald urged those still holding out on getting vaccinated to get the shot.
“We’re heading in the right direction,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re moving closer to normalcy, but we need everyone to be vaccinated.”
Fitzgerald also applauded the Pittsburgh Penguins for a proposal that would create sections for vaccinated and non-vaccinated fans at PPG Paints Arena, and said other venues in Allegheny County should do the same. He also said the county could do the same thing when it has concerts at Hartwood Acres and South Park this summer.