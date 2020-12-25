Two new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Greene County Thursday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing its death toll since the start of the pandemic in March to 12.
Greene also added 39 new cases, bringing its cumulative total over the last nine months to 1,489. The state health department also reported there was one new death in Washington County, bringing its toll to 120. The county also added 176 new cases. Since the start of the pandemic, it has had 8,150 cases.
Fayette County added 214 additional cases and five new deaths. It has now logged 6,457 cases.
New cases in Allegheny County again stayed below 1,000 Thursday, with 912 new cases being added, with 53 additional deaths. Over the last nine months, Allegheny County has seen 49,650 cases and 888 deaths.
The state health department also reported that, as of noon Thursday, there were 9,230 additional positive cases across Pennsylvania and 276 new deaths. Of 6,142 individuals in the hospital due to COVID-19, 1,263 are in the intensive care unit.