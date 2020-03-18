Allegheny County now has a dozen coronavirus cases.
The county's health department Wednesday reported two additional cases of the virus as it continues to spread in Pennsylvania.
Washington County remained at two cases of the illness at 10 a.m. today, the state Health Department said. The total stood at 133 in the state, with Montgomery County at the epicenter of the disease with 42 cases as of noon Wednesday.
In Pennsylvania, 1,187 people who have been tested for the virus saw negative results, the state Health Department said. There were 37 new cases recorded overnight.
Washington Hospital said Wednesday it hasn't treated anyone with the virus.
"While Washington Health System cannot comment on any specific case, for privacy reasons, we can tell you that as of now we have not had any positive COVID-19 test results, system spokeswoman Stephanie Wagoner said.
"There have been several patients screened based on their clinical presentation and in accordance with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines," Wagoner said.
Health Department Secretary Rachel Levine will hold a briefing on coronavirus at 2 p.m. today, joined by the state's secretary of aging.
