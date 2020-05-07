Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Washington County as state officials planned to reopen some nonessential businesses in the northern part of the state.
The death toll in the county from the virus climbed to four, with 120 positive cases of the disease reported by the state health department.
Greene County has experienced one death from the virus and 27 positive cases, numbers that have held steady in recent days.
As Pennsylvania prepares reopen some counties in the north-central and northeastern regions of the state Friday, residents need to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts that are in place, state health Sec. Rachel Levine said.
“We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders," Levine said.
The state reconciled its data on the virus and reported 310 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, taking the total to 3,416 since March.
There were 1,070 additional cases of COVID-19 announced Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 52,915.
Allegheny County's death toll from the virus climbed to 117 Thursday, up six from the previous day. The county added 45 new cases of COVID-19 to its total of 1,439.