Washington County reported two new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, bringing the total county fatalities from the disease since March 2020 to 293.
Allegheny County also reported four new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, increasing the total there to 1,901. Fayette and Greene counties did not report new deaths over the weekend.
The state Health Department announced 5,753 new COVID-19 cases statewide over the weekend, bringing the total to 1,156,758. The state also announced 57 new virus deaths, bringing the state total to 26,275.
Washington County reported 89 new virus cases, taking its total to 16,999. Greene County added five new cases to its total that grew to 3,155. Fayette County saw 80 new cases added to its total, now at 12,518.