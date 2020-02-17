Two teenage girls from Greene County, who had been reported missing since Tuesday, were found early Sunday morning.
Destiny Statler, 16, of Waynesburg, and Stephanie Leann Ward, 15, of Aleppo Township, were discovered in separate locations between 1 and 3 a.m., according to state police at the Franklin Township barracks. They reported that Waynesburg Borough police located one of the juveniles, while family members found the other.
Until early Sunday, Destiny had last been reported seen at 11 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Oak Ridge Road in Franklin Township. She was wearing a black and white hoodie and black and gray sweat pants at the time.
And until she was found, state police said Stephanie was last reported seen at 5 p.m. Tuesday at her residence on Hewitt Run Road in Aleppo. She was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, black sweatpants and a gold necklace.