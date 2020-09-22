Weekend crashes claimed the lives of two area men.
State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Greene County that killed a Jefferson resident on Saturday.
Authorities identified the victim as Brian K. Crile, 53. The other driver involved in the Gray Township crash was identified as Robert H. Wyckoff, 36, of Grafton, W.Va.
Police said Wyckoff’s Dodge Journey, heading west on Route 21, crossed over the double yellow line and hit Crile’s Toyota Yaris, which was traveling east. The collision occurred around 11:35 p.m.
Crile was pronounced dead at the scene by Greene County Coroner Gene Rush, and Wyckoff was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., for treatment, police said.
A Claysville man died Sunday when he lost control of his all-terrain vehicle and it crashed into a tree in East Finley Township.
The Washington County coroner’s office said Francis Shape, 32, was pronounced dead at 9:55 p.m. at the scene in the 1800 block of East Finley Drive.
The cause and manner of Shape’s death were pending an investigation.
He was not wearing a helmet when the 8:20 p.m. accident occurred, Coroner Tim Warco said.