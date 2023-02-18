Two men from Monongahela are in jail in connection with a robbery that took place last month.
Lynn Howard Holliday Jr., 45, is charged by Monongahela police with felonies of robbery and criminal use of communication facility, and misdemeanors of terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking and reckless endangerment.
Taylor Allen Kuhn, 30, faces a felony for conspiracy to commit robbery, and a charge of criminal use of a communication facility.
According to the criminal complaint, shortly after 5 a.m. on Jan. 21, a woman approached police who were parked in the Sheetz parking lot along East Main Street and said she had just been robbed.
The woman told police that Kuhn had called and asked for a ride home, and that when she picked him up, there was a man she did not know who got into the back seat. Police identified the man as Holliday, according to the complaint.
Police said that the woman dropped Kuhn off and then went to McDonald’s for food. According to the complaint, once the car was parked Holliday pointed a gun at the woman’s head and stole her cellphone.
Kuhn claimed he had no knowledge that Holliday intended to rob the woman, court documents state.
Both Holliday and Kuhn are incarcerated in the Washington County jail. Holliday’s bond is set at $100,000, while Kuhn’s is $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. March 1.
