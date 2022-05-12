Two men are charged with the shooting death of a Washington woman sitting on her front porch after city police said she was mistakenly hit by the gunfire while they were firing at her son.
Brandon Ronald Allen, 30, is accused of firing the fatal shots that killed Kristin Ann Barfield shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday while she was sitting on her front porch at 219 Ridge Ave. in Washington.
Javarr M. Thomas, 27, is also charged in the killing after city police said he was driving the vehicle as Allen fired the fatal shots. Both suspects are from the Washington area.
Police said they were firing at Barfield’s son, Trey Willis, as he walked up the stairs to the house. Willis told police that he saw Allen pull a gun out of the passenger seat and fire several shots. Video surveillance of the shooting confirmed the account by Willis.
Barfield, 58, was taken to Washington Hospital, where she died of the gunshot wounds to her chest. Charles Dickerson, who was also sitting on the front porch, was not injured.
Charges of homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment were filed against both men. Allen also faces a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm.
The charges were filed late Thursday at the office of District Judge Kelly Stewart, although neither had been arrested as of press time.