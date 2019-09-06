Two women were killed Friday evening in a two-vehicle accident in Perry Township, Greene County.
State police in Waynesburg said Deborah L. Spacht, 56, of Mt. Morris, and Nancy Harvey, 78, of Morgantown, W.Va., were killed as a result of the 5:45 p.m. wreck.
The vehicle driven by Spacht was traveling south on Mt. Morris Road (Route 19), approaching the West Virginia state line, when it abruptly accelerated and crossed into northbound traffic. Spacht's vehicle collided with Harvey's vehicle, which flipped onto its side and struck an embankment, according to state police.
Spacht and her passenger, Linda G. Menear, 48, of Morgantown, who were not wearing seat belts, were ejected from the vehicle. Spacht was pronounced dead at the scene.
Harvey was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Paul M. Harvey, 55, also of Morgantown. Menear and Paul Harvey were taken to Ruby Memorial for treatment of their suspected serious injuries.
Assisting state police were Mt. Morris Fire Company, EMS Southwest, Jack's Towing, the Greene County Coroner's Office and patrol, criminal investigations, forensic services and CARS units of the state police.