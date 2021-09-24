Two teenagers are being charged as adults in connection with a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening in Canonsburg.
Ethan Perkins, 17, of 326 Valley View Terrace, Canonsburg, and Mark Jones, 15, of 1216 ½ Bruce St., Washington, both face charges of aggravated assault, a first-degree felony.
Perkins also faces charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and tampering with physical evidence. Jones is charged with attempted aggravated assault, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Canonsburg police Chief Alex Coghill said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. in the 500 block of Duquesne Avenue. According to Coghill, a neighbor called 911 saying they heard gunshots and provided a description of the vehicle.
Coghill said there were no injuries.
“Kudos to North Strabane police, who assisted us,” Coghill said. “North Strabane police spotted the vehicle within minutes on Weavertown Road.”
According to the criminal complaint, there were four people in the vehicle. Devyn Sedora, 18, was driving. Coghill said it is likely Sedora will be charged for her involvement. “We’re still investigating her role,” Coghill said.
According to Coghill, the fourth person in the car was also a juvenile, and will not be facing any charges.
According to the complaint, Jones told police that Sedora picked him up because Perkins was going to Duquesne Avenue to “fight another male,” and Jones wanted to make sure he was “not going to get jumped.”
Jones claimed the male came out of the house and walked toward the car holding his waistband as though he had a weapon, according to the complaint.
Sedora circled the block and he came toward the car in the same manner, according to the complaint.
Jones told police Sedora handed him a firearm and that he fired it twice in the air, but did not aim it at anybody, court documents state.
Sedora claimed Jones told her he had the gun. According to the complaint, she also told police that Jones wiped the gun with a rag and threw the shell casings out the window.
Both Perkins and Jones were arraigned Thursday morning by District Judge James Saieva, who sent them to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear before Saieva at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 for a preliminary hearing.