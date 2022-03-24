Washington police arrested two juveniles who stole a car earlier this week.
According to police, a 16-year-old and 15-year-old, both male, stole a car on Second Street sometime early Sunday morning.
Police did not identify the suspects.
The car was spotted on Main Street just before noon.
The teens led police on a chase and crashed the car at Green Crescent Drive in South Strabane Township. They were then taken into custody. No injuries were reported.
According to police, the owner of the vehicle did not know the teenagers and it was unclear why they stole the car.
They have been charged as juveniles.