A Greene County couple was jailed on burglary charges following an incident that happened Wednesday evening.
According to court documents, William Michael-Dalton Hoge, 26, and Taylor Sue Pierson, 25, both of Aleppo, were caught burglarizing a house on Mount Carmel Road in Springhill Township by the property’s caretaker, Richard Lemley.
State police reported that Lemley said the couple fled the scene about 6:30 p.m. on a four-wheeler. Lemley told police that $500 worth of items in the house, including tools and a heater, had been moved to a back door and placed in bags. Lemley told police that they likely broke in through that back door, according to the criminal complaint.
Police located the four-wheeler at the couple’s residence on Isiminger Road, where police interviewed Pierson. She allegedly told police that she “observed” Hoge go in the house and remove items, but that they left without taking anything when Lemley showed up.
Hoge later told police that both he and Pierson entered the house and removed the items with the intention of returning later to pick them up.
Both Pierson and Hoge were each charged with two counts of burglary, criminal trespass and theft. They were arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Glenn Bates and jailed on $15,000 bond. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.