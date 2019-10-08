ROSTRAVER – A Monongahela man was accused of breaking into a Rostraver Township house twice last week, once with an alleged accomplice from Monessen.
Rostraver police said Todd Houseman, 43, of 603 Lincoln Ave., Monongahela, and Mack Tyrone Simms Jr., 47, of 642 Braddock Ave., Monessen, were caught by police Friday inside the house on Salem Church Road.
Houseman allegedly broke into the same house a week earlier and stole jewelry that he pawned for more than $10,000, court records indicate.
Police arrived at the house in the 200 block of Salem Church about 10:40 a.m. and noticed one of the suspects poke his head out of a window. The suspect saw the police and ducked back inside the house, police noted in the affidavit.
The men refused police orders to come outside, prompting the use of a K-9 officer. The dog found Simms hiding in a bathroom closet, while Houseman surrendered himself from the basement.
Both men were charged with burglary, conspiracy, trespassing, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. Houseman faces another case involving burglary and related charges.
Houseman was sent to Westmoreland County jail on $100,000 bond set by District Judge Joseph R. DeMarchis.
DeMarchis jailed Simms on $10,000 bond.