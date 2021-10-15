Charleroi police arrested two people Wednesday after officers discovered large quantities of heroin and more than $11,000 cash.
Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh announced the arrest of Danielle Rainey, 41, and Derrick Price, 51, both of 714 Fallowfield Ave., in a press release Thursday, saying it was a bust of a “large-scale drug operation.”
Both are charged with felonies for possession with intent to deliver, as well as misdemeanors for drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to police, Rainey had been taken into custody by a probation officer just before 9 p.m. because she was seen drinking a beer on her front porch, a violation of her probation.
Charleroi police were called after probation officers found crack cocaine in Rainey’s possession.
Police also found crack while clearing the residence, and Price was also arrested.
Police executed a search warrant a few hours later and discovered about 57 bricks of heroin, according to Walsh, which amounts to more than 2,700 stamp bags, police said. Police also found $11,083 and digital scales.
Both Rainey and Price were arraigned Thursday morning. According to court records, District Judge Jesse Pettit set Price’s bond at $50,000, while District Judge Eric Porter set Rainey’s bond at $250,000.