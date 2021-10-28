North Strabane Township police arrested two men accused of robbing a gas station with an airsoft gun Monday morning.
Evan Hryniewich, 30, of 915 Bruce St., Washington, and Jacob Michael Shuman, 23, of 334 Ross Road, North Strabane Township, are charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, terroristic threats, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and possession of a weapon.
According to police, Hryniewich entered the Marathon gas station just before 4 a.m. Monday and threatened an employee with a pistol and demanded money. The employee handed over the money in the register, which amounted to between $100 and $150.
According to police, Shuman drove them away from the scene. Police traced the vehicle to Shuman’s address, where they found both Hryniewich and Shuman.
Shuman told police he was not aware Hryniewich was planning to rob the store. Hryniewich, however, told police that he and Shuman had discussed committing a robbery because they needed money for a lawyer.
Police searched Shuman’s residence and found multiple firearms, including the airsoft pistol that Hryniewich said he used to rob the gas station.
Both Hryniewich and Shuman were arraigned Wednesday morning before District Judge Michael Manfredi, who sent both to the Washington County jail on $75,000 bond.
They are scheduled to appear before Manfredi at 11 a.m. Nov. 8 for a preliminary hearing.