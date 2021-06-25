State police are investigating a shooting at a birthday party in Luzerne Township, Fayette County, that injured two people over the weekend.
Shots were fired outside the fire hall in La Belle shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, although police still do not have suspects or a motive in the shooting.
The two people injured were apparently standing outside the fire hall where a birthday party was still happening in the early hours Saturday.
Investigators do not know if the victims knew who shot them or if there were problems before the shooting.
“At this time, it doesn’t seem like there was an argument or anything,” state Trooper Robert Broadwater. “Just that it was random.”
Broadwater said someone crossed the street walking toward the Luzerne Township Volunteer Fire Department at 1101 Labelle Road and began firing gunshots at people standing in the parking lot. Investigators do not have a description of the shooter or shooters, Broadwater said.
The two people were taken to Uniontown Hospital in private vehicles, Broadwater said, although their injuries are not considered life threatening. Police did not identify them or say if they were still hospitalized as of Thursday.
Broadwater did not know who was holding the private party.