A Monessen woman was rescued from a fire that destroyed her home late Sunday.
A man who resided at 1026 State Road managed to escape from the 11:30 p.m. fire on his own, Monessen fire Chief Delmar Hepple said.
Firefighters used a chainsaw to remove a window in order to reach the woman, who had gone back inside to find her cellphone or pet, Hepple said.
The city was preparing a landing zone for medical helicopters to take the man and woman to a Pittsburgh hospital, but the plan was canceled due to the weather, he said.
Hepple did not identify the man and woman or comment on the extent of their injuries.
The fire was not considered to be suspicious. Its cause was under investigation by a state police fire marshal.
Monessen was assisted at the scene by firefighters from Rostraver and Carroll townships and Charleroi and Bentleyville.