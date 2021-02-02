DALLAS, W.Va. – Two people were transported to Wheeling Hospital with burns following a Monday evening explosion and fire at a truck cleaning facility in Dallas Pike.
Lou Vargo, director of the Wheeling-Ohio County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said a report of an explosion was called into the Ohio County 911 Emergency Service around 8 p.m. Monday. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, the cleaning facility was engulfed in flames.
Vargo said two workers who suffered burns were taken to the hospital by Valley Grove EMS. The extent of their injuries was unknown. He said the truck driver was uninjured and was outside the facility at the time of the explosion.
Vargo said the cause of the explosion was unknown.
Firefighters had the fire contained and were extinguishing hot spots at 9:30 p.m.
“We do know they were in the process of cleaning one of the tanker trucks,” Vargo said. “They said they were going through the process of cleaning (the truck) with chemicals when it ignited and caused an explosion. But we don’t know the cause yet.”
Vargo said the truck being cleaned was a water tanker truck for an area oil and gas company.
More than a half-dozen area fire departments, including Claysville and West Alexander, responded, as well as the Ohio County Sheriff Department and the West Virginia State Police.