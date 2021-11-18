State police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide of two elderly Canton Township residents who were found dead inside their Skylark Drive home Thursday.
The victims were identified as Samuel Mayberry, 89, and Dolores Mayberry, 93. The two died from apparent gunshot wounds sometime between 1 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday.
The Washington County coroner’s office pronounced the victims dead at 2:29 p.m. Thursday at the home.
The coroner’s office said there was no threat to public safety.
Ambulance and Chair Service also responded.
Additional details were not available at press time.