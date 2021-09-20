The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is reopening two food pantries in the Mon Valley this week.
The pantry at the Mon Valley Youth & Teen Association located at 160 Thompson Ave. in Donora will be open the third Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon for people and families in the borough and surrounding communities.
The other pantry in Monongahela that was typically held as a drive-up distribution at the Noble Dick Aquatorium is being relocated to First United Methodist Church at 430 W. Main St. in Monongahela. The pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday each month. That pantry is open to people in Monongahela, New Eagle and nearby communities.
“Our goal is always to make food as accessible as possible for all of our neighbors,” said Charlese McKinney, director of Partner Network Programs at the food bank. “As we continue to work toward this goal, we are thrilled that both of these agencies are willing and able to rejoin our food assistance network in Washington County.”
Both pantries are restarting service this week. They join a network of 25 pantries, partners and programs available to serve Washington County residents in need of help with food.
“The people of Donora will not have to go out of town now to receive food,” said Mary Anne Bandalo, executive director of the Mon Valley Youth and Teen Association. “It has been approximately 15 months when a food bank was available in Donora.”
Anyone in need of help with food in Washington County should call 412-460-3663 ext. 655 or visit visitpittsburghfoodbank.org/washington.