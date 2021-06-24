Two men were flown to a Pittsburgh hospital Wednesday evening after a rollover crash on Interstate 79.
State police, South Strabane firefighters and Ambulance & Chair EMS responded to the crash about 6:11 p.m. The driver of the pickup, Drew Taylor Scholato, 30, of Washington, was traveling in the right lane of I-79 South near mile marker 38, just north of Interstate 70, when he lost control of the vehicle, according to a report from state police.
Witnesses told police the truck went into the left-hand lane, then the median before rolling over once and stopping upright.
Police said Scholato was ejected from the vehicle, but his passenger, Gary Lee Salansky, 56, of Florida, was able to climb out of the truck. Neither of them were believed to be wearing seat belts, according to police, and both were flown by helicopters to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital with unknown injuries.
South Strabane fire Chief Scott Reese said I-79 was shut down to land the helicopters.