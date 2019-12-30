A family of five was displaced after a fire destroyed their West Finley Township home Monday afternoon.
Crews from nine fire departments in three counties responded to the house at 439 West Finley Road for a fire in the second floor of the home. The call came in at about 2:30 p.m., after the homeowner smelled smoke, according to West Finley fire Chief Steve Emery.
"The owner was inside, and when he smelled smoke, he went upstairs to investigate," Emery said. "He heard crackling in the walls and he got out."
Emery said the house was a total loss, and that the Red Cross was called to assist the four adults, one child and a dog who lived there.
Two firefighters were injured on scene after slipping on the porch, Emery said. They were evaluated and released at the scene by Ambulance and Chair, Emery said.
He said firefighters had no issues putting out the blaze because they had plenty of water and manpower.
The cause of the fire is unknown, Emery said, but the state police fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate.
Assisting West Finley were Washington County firefighters from Claysville, West Alexander, South Franklin, Taylorstown and Morris townships. Greene County firefighters from Richhill Township and Graysville, along with a crew from Dallas in Marshall County, W.Va., also responded to the scene.