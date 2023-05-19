Washington police arrested two men from Ohio Wednesday night on gun charges after receiving reports of a shooting at the city’s 8th Ward playground in the city’s West End.
Tyler Shrieve, 20, of Bloomingdale, and T’kai Jett, 18, of Toronto, each face a felony charge of carrying a firearm without a license.
According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to the playground on Baird Avenue at about 8 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported hearing gunshots, and then to Washington Hospital when a gunshot victim arrived at the emergency room.
Officers found multiple spent shell casings and a blood trail on the ground in the playground area, according to the complaint.
Police identified Zackary Harmon, 22, of Washington, as the shooting victim. He is expected to survive, police said.
Shrieve and Jett were taken into custody as persons of interest in connection with the shooting. As of Thursday’s deadline, the pair had only been charged with carrying a firearm without a license.
According to the complaint, police stopped the vehicle Shrieve was driving on Church Street. Police said two handguns were found in the vehicle. Neither Shrieve nor Jett are permitted to possess a handgun, as they are under 21.
Washington police continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information call 724-223-4226.
Shrieve and Jett were arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge Kelly Stewart, who sent both to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 2 p.m. May 31.
