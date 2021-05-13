Two candidates are vying to replace Senior Judge Katherine Emery, who retired from her position as president judge in the Washington County Courthouse in January.
Joyce Hatfield-Wise and Jesse Pettit are cross-filed candidates running for the nominations in the Democratic and Republican primaries for the May 18 election. If one would win both nominations, that person would be virtually assured to become Washington County’s seventh judge in the courthouse.
Hatfield-Wise said her experience in a wide variety of roles would help her as judge, while Pettit thinks his time as a prosecutor and most recently as a magisterial district judge gives him the experience needed in the role.
Hatfield-Wise, 56, of Amwell Township, has worked extensively with younger people who go through the legal system, either through court orders or with Children and Youth Services. She worked 18 years as a full-time attorney for Washington County CYS before retiring from that role in 2016, and later provided part-time legal services for CYS in Greene County.
“I’m running because I want to utilize the last 23 years of experience to benefit the citizens of Washington County,” Hatfield-Wise said. “I love the law and love the courtroom. For me, I get excited about the courtroom and the county and the people. I love working with people.”
Pettit, 46, of Peters Township, spent time in private practice before working more than three years in the state Attorney General’s office and then a year-and-a-half as an assistant district attorney in Philadelphia County. He won election for magistrate in 2017 in a district that includes Peters, Nottingham and Union townships and Finleyville.
“I made a decision to run and get on the bench in my local community,” Pettit said. “I’ve been working very hard ... to benefit my community to make sure it’s a safe place to live, work, raise a family and start a business.”
This is the third time Hatfield-Wise has run for judge in Washington County, losing primaries in 2017 and 2019. If elected this time, she promised to donate a portion of her salary to local charities in Washington County.
“It helps me most of all that I genuinely love practicing law and love the judicial system,” Hatfield-Wise said. “I’ve spent a long time chairing our Law Day. I have a passion for the people and a passion for serving and making a difference. I’ve done a number of things over the years. It’s all those experiences that have shaped me, allowed me to listen to people.”
She hopes to help move cases forward as the courthouse begins to resume somewhat normal operations as the area emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic that slowed the legal system.
“I think going forward is to become a member of the bench and work alongside (other judges) to ease the backload,” Hatfield-Wise said. “Roll up my sleeves and do the necessary work.”
Pettit also said getting the legal system back in motion will be an important step in getting back-to-normal life.
“The biggest challenge is to dig out the backlog of cases and to be able to get through this semi-shutdown and to start to get the court functioning at 100% capacity,” Pettit said. “The restrictions have created a backlog. There has been an inability to have jury trials for months and months, and they don’t just go away. They’re important cases.”
He thinks his time working as a private practice attorney, prosecutor and now magistrate will allow him to see different sides of cases and offer impartial rulings.
“I want to have that positive impact at a greater level,” Pettit said. “A judge’s temperament and how they treat everyone in the courtroom – whether it’s the attorneys, law enforcement or participants – for the last three years it’s been on display.”
There are also several row office positions up for election this year, although only the race for county controller is competitive during the primary. Ben Bright, 50, of Smith Township, and Randy Barli, 66, of Coal Center, are competing for the Democratic nomination while H. Carl Brandtonies, 64, of South Strabane, and April Sloane, 40, of North Strabane, are vying for the Republican nomination.
A new sheriff will be elected in the fall to replace Samuel Romano, who is retiring this year. Lou Reda, 52, of North Strabane is the only Democrat filed in the primary while Tony Andronas, 50, of North Strabane, is the only Republican running.
Meanwhile, Democratic incumbent Recorder of Deeds Deborah Bardella, 66, of Speers, is expected to face Republican challenger Carrie Perrell, 57, of Nottingham, in the fall election.