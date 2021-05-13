Generic Police Car

A state police drug raid early Wednesday in Carroll Township netted an assortment of crack, heroin, cocaine and marijuana, court records allege.

The case also resulted in the arrests of Markeiz Jamall Johnson, 26, of 204 Donora Road in Carroll, and Jeremiah Kevin Johnson, 18, of Pittsburgh.

Police served a search warrant on 204 Donora Road about 4:30 a.m. and troopers said they also discovered a handgun in a bedroom.

Also pulled from the residence were 85 grams of crack, 100 grams of cocaine, 29 stamp bags of heroin and two pounds of marijuana, charging documents indicate. Police said Jeremiah Johnson had six grams of crack at the time.

Both suspects are charged with drug possession with intent to deliver and illegal possession of a firearm. Markeiz Johnson also is charged with marijuana possession and drug possession.

District Judge Eric Glenn Porter sent Markeiz Johnson to Washington County jail on $250,000 bond. Jeremiah Johnson is jailed on $100,000 bond.

Tags

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In