A state police drug raid early Wednesday in Carroll Township netted an assortment of crack, heroin, cocaine and marijuana, court records allege.
The case also resulted in the arrests of Markeiz Jamall Johnson, 26, of 204 Donora Road in Carroll, and Jeremiah Kevin Johnson, 18, of Pittsburgh.
Police served a search warrant on 204 Donora Road about 4:30 a.m. and troopers said they also discovered a handgun in a bedroom.
Also pulled from the residence were 85 grams of crack, 100 grams of cocaine, 29 stamp bags of heroin and two pounds of marijuana, charging documents indicate. Police said Jeremiah Johnson had six grams of crack at the time.
Both suspects are charged with drug possession with intent to deliver and illegal possession of a firearm. Markeiz Johnson also is charged with marijuana possession and drug possession.
District Judge Eric Glenn Porter sent Markeiz Johnson to Washington County jail on $250,000 bond. Jeremiah Johnson is jailed on $100,000 bond.