Two area employees from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) have been honored with a Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition.
Melissa R. Maczko, an administrative assistant, was given the award for championing a successful recruitment fair for temporary winter operators in Fayette County, and for working with PennDOT’s information technology unit to organize virtual meetings and events after a new district executive was named in the transportation department’s District 12. It is estimated that the virtual meetings and events saved the district $30,000 over the course of 2020.
Michele DeFrancesco, a clerk typist, continued timekeeping and clerical duties after a fire destroyed PennDOT’s Greene County maintenance facility in May 2019. The county organization was temporarily reassigned 30 miles to work from the computer lab in the district office. DeFrancesco also took on the duties of the clerical supervisor after the person who had held that position retired. She did this, in addition to her own work, for more than one year.
Both Maczko and DeFrancesco are employees in District 12, which includes Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties. Thirty-two PennDOT employees across the state were honored with the awards.