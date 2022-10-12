The Pennsylvania Turnpike is beginning work on a $3 million project to redirect stormwater runoff coming from the Southern Beltway that flooded McDonald multiple times during construction of the toll road.
Workers with Plum Construction closed Johns Avenue to traffic Monday as they began the project to install a 66-inch drainage pipe that will run perpendicular with Route 980 in an effort to funnel water cascading from the expressway down to Robinson Run.
Multiple floods occurred in McDonald’s lower business district in 2017 and 2018 during construction of the Southern Beltway, and residents and borough officials blamed the highway project for the problem. In response, more flood controls were added to the area and no major issues have been reported since the $900 million toll road opened to traffic last October.
But in recent the years, borough officials negotiated with the Turnpike Commission for more protections against flooding, including the 66-inch drainage pipe that is expected to solve any remaining problems. The Turnpike is paying for this most recent project, but McDonald Borough will take over ownership and maintenance of the drainage pipe once it is put into service.
“I’m happy they’re addressing the flooding problem and, of course, happy they’re paying for it,” McDonald Council President Tom Rockwell said. “I think it’s going to work, and I think it’s a plus for McDonald. It’s a win for us, definitely.”
The previous issues came at a cost, however, as a gasoline station just across the municipal line in Cecil Township closed, along with the NAPA Auto Parts store in McDonald after multiple floods made the situation untenable. Rockwell is hopeful this newest project will give residents and businesses in the lower portion of McDonald peace of mind.
“The Turnpike has been receptive to fixing it,” Rockwell said. “We have our fingers crossed.”
That was welcome news to Frank Bungard, who lives along Johns Avenue overlooking the construction site. He said they haven’t had any issues since the severe flooding in 2017 and 2018 that turned Route 980 into a muddy swamp, mainly because the Turnpike made other upgrades with retaining ponds that have helped. But he’s still pleased the Turnpike is going even further to prevent stormwater runoff from pouring down the hillside into McDonald.
“Since we’ve had this flood issue, they’re working to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Bungard said.
Construction is expected to continue until next fall, although Johns Avenue will only be closed until Nov. 18. Local residents can still access their houses on Johns Avenue in that area, while other motorists who typically use the road are being detoured onto Noblestown Road through McDonald.
There are multiple sign at Johns Avenue and Noblestown Road announcing the closure, but a reporter stationed near the construction site 1.5 miles away from that intersection witnessed two vehicles drive up to the barriers seemingly unaware of the blockade before being forced to turn around.
The detour is located near the Fort Cherry Ambulance Services garage, so Rockwell said they wanted to make sure emergency responders could still easily get to McDonald by using Noblestown Road. Meanwhile, Johns Avenue runs through Cecil and Mt. Pleasant townships – in addition to McDonald – so buses that transport students from Fort Cherry and Canon-McMillan school districts also were contacted to make them aware of the closure.
In addition to construction of the larger drainage pipe that will take runoff from retention ponds near the toll road down to Robinson Run, a 24-inch waterline will be relocated in the area. Crews have also built a short gravel path next to the Panhandle Trail that will act as an off-shoot detour for bicyclists and walkers when construction moves closer to that area.
