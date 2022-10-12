Johns Avenue Closure

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Johns Avenue near Route 980 in McDonald will be closed to through traffic until Nov. 18 while construction crews work to redirect stormwater runoff coming from the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Southern Beltway that led to flooding in the borough during construction of the toll road.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is beginning work on a $3 million project to redirect stormwater runoff coming from the Southern Beltway that flooded McDonald multiple times during construction of the toll road.

Workers with Plum Construction closed Johns Avenue to traffic Monday as they began the project to install a 66-inch drainage pipe that will run perpendicular with Route 980 in an effort to funnel water cascading from the expressway down to Robinson Run.

