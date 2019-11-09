news 2

With a little – well, a lot – of help from our friends, the 2000 Turkeys campaign is getting closer to its goal of making sure there is a Thanksgiving dinner on the tables of Washington County families in need.

The grassroots campaign aims to raise $100,000 annually to help the Greater Washington County Food Bank provide holiday meals for its clients.

This year, Liberty Pole Spirits and Pittsburgh Whiskey Friends are joining forces for a fundraiser to benefit the 2000 Turkeys campaign.

The first 20 people to sign up will participate in a progressive whiskey tasting Nov. 16 in the basement of Liberty Pole Spirits’ establishment at 68 W. Maiden St., Washington.

Participants will sample bourbon from barrels aged six months, one year and two years, and will enjoy cocktails and heavy appetizers prepared by Philomena’s Catering. The tasting will be led by owner Jim Hough.

Cost is $100 per person and is limited to 20 people. Visit www.libertypolespirits.com to sign up. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to 2000 Turkeys.

We love that the Washington County community – individuals, businesses and organizations – embrace the 2000 Turkeys campaign every year, and its mission to help out our neighbors in need during the holiday season. We couldn’t do it without you.

Shop ‘n Save, for example, once again is selling turkey placards at its Canonsburg and Washington stores, with proceeds going to 2000 Turkeys. Stores, including Sam’s Pizza in Canonsburg, have set out coin jars, and businesses are holding penny collections and other creative fundraisers.

Every dollar counts, and we’re thankful for your donations. On Thanksgiving Day this year, we hope you know that families who might not otherwise be able to sit down to a holiday dinner together will enjoy a meal because of your generosity.

Please send in your donation to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, PA 15301. Or, drop off a check at WJPA Radio or the Washington Observer-Reporter.

Thank you to the following for their generous donation:

Rocco and Massimo Falconi, $100

Tim and Teri Dunlap, $2,000

Daniel and Barbara Wheatcroft, $25

Jordan and Twila Cain, $50

Fred and Barb Smith, $100

Jack and Joyce Holland, $25

West Alexander United Methodist Women, $200

Peter and Donna Moniodes, $25

Mrs. Loretta M Stanek and Staci Blamer, $25

Tina and Don Jones, $50

Larry and Ann Kelley, $25

Rena Stanko and family, in memory of Thomas Stanko, $100

Chuck and Nancy Neff, $50

Lynda Wiatrowski and family, in memory of Donald Wiatrowski, $40

Jack McCabe, in memory of Sandra McCabe, $25

Louise A. Skiviat, $25

Peggy McManus, in memory of Billy Ramsey, $50

Della Hritsko, $25

Bob Thomas and Linda Boes, $50

Dave, Roseanne and Justin Nichols, $25

Charles and Victoria Knox, in memory of grandson, Shawn Kroesen, $50

Anthony and Jan Conn, $100

Joe and Elaine Stopka, $50

Don and Joan Zielinski, $25

Paul and Cheryl Skiviat,$50

Richard and June McKitrick, in memory of brother Bernard Gareis, aka Buddy Sharpe, $40

Saundra Edmond, in memory of son, Christopher Atkins, $50

Washington Square, $25

Bob and Joann Lloyd, $25

Charlie and Bonnie Hines, $25

Dick and Suzie Irey, $100

American Legion Post 175, $100

Ryan King, $20

Francis King, $25

Chris Jarvis, $10

Ken Westcott, $10

Joe Manning, $20

Andy and Albert Wrubleski, $20

Aaron Wrubleski, $40

Ron and Linda Luisi, $20

Joe’s Happy Hour Crew, $55

John and Mary Beth Morton, $50

Michael Pendleton, $40

Robert and Kathleen DeVore, $50

Gist Wylie and Linda Hepburn, $25

Gary and Anne Waters, $25

Thomas Day Jr. and Michelle Day, $100

Mark Geary, $25

Geneva Iddings and Frances Appel, $30

Donna Henderson, $50

Patricia Winters, $25

Campbell Insurance Associates, $500

Eric Held, $50

George Augustine Jr. and Deborah Augustine, $40

Joseph and Linda LaRocka, $25

Albert Sopko Jr. and Maria Sopko, $30

Robert and Diana Iams, $25

Alfonso and Freda Fortunato, $20

Frank and Rose Marie Coppola, $25

Norman and Joann Nadalin, $50

Rose Marie Kobrys, $30

John and Barbara Aloia, $50

Victor and Laura Perri, $25

John and Madeline Chopp, $25

Diane Buchner White, $20

William and Carole Latkovic, $25

Rosemary Kosiorek and Maureen Wack, $50

Janice Swart, $25

David and Beverly Reck, $50

Avery UMC Women, $100

Raymond and Anna Zedel, $50

Charles and Deborah Sethman, $25

Michael Poness, $25

Ronald and Carol Bayer, $30

Karl W. Edler Jr., and Kathleen and David Edler, $25

Furman and Barbara Graft, $20

Ruth Fullerton, $20

Daniel and Carol Anderson, $50

John Darby, $100

Sally Levers, $10

Leonard and Eileen Laabs, $100

Daniel and Katherine Bayer, $25

William and Deborah Murdock, $100

John and Anita Stanko, $20

Bernard and Lillian Veres, $25

Douglas and Ann Hewitt, $25

The family of Ted Allen, in his memory, $25

David Richards, $50

Mary Cessar, $40

George Haddad, $250

George Pescho Jr. and Linda Pescho, $30

Duncan Nickles, $50

Timothy and Debra Trent, $25

Raymond Ruffalo Jr. and Linda Ruffalo, $50

William and Joan Kuntz, $100

Kathryn Rash, $25

Marilyn O’Keefe and Patricia Bails, $10

Judith Buckingham, $100

Paul and Amelia Craft, $20

Robert Thornton, $25

William and Ginny Watson, $50

James and Lisa Novak, $50

Walter and Sally Dovshek, $20

Emilie Poplarchik, $25

Donald and Joyce Foringer, $25

Phyllis Ullom, $30

Patrick Morgan, $300

Karl and Mrs. Judith Kirschner, $75

Patrick and Rosemarie Gasper, $25

Allan Junker, $100

Dorothy Dillemuth, $100

Laverne Jamison and Marjorie Leslie, $25

Dale and Jean Lyons, $100

Jane Ashmore and April Chesney, $20

Loretta Couts, $20

David and Mary Standiford, $100

Ronald and Geraldine Diaz, $100

Richard and Jean Cholak, $25

William and Sandra Shadel, $25

Anonymous, $40

Anonymous, $20

Anonymous, $20

Anonymous, $1

John Somsky, $100

Edward Patrick, $100

Tom Klink, $10

Joyce Lipari, $50

David and Janice Sikora, $50

Thomas and Rebecca Wild, $200

Anonymous, $100

Michael and Debra Barr, $50

Liberty Lumber, $2,000

Frank and Mary Spina, in memory of Jeremy Spina, $100

Washington Lions Club, $500

Steven and Susan Wolf, $500

Amelia Pomfret and Debra Donaldson, $25

David and Diana Meeks, $100

Robert W. Polan Jr., $25

Anonymous, $30

Anonymous, $50

Richard and Sonia Blaha, $50

Richard and Dianne Bednarski, $25

