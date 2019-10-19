If you enjoy hitting the links and want to support 2000 Turkeys, you can do both this Monday at Washington Country Club.
Golf buddies Joe Manning and Aaron Wrubleski looked at Monday’s weather forecast – 73 degrees and partly sunny – and decided to play a round. While mulling over what to play for, the pair settled on a donation to 2000 Turkeys.
And they’re inviting other golfers to show up, starting at 10 a.m., to participate in two-man matches, 9 holes per match. Players should agree on a donation amount before they begin, and the loser of the round pays the donation.
There is no registration fee, and it is not a formal outing. Wrubleski said it’s simply a chance for players to get together and play a round of golf “with the proceeds going to a great cause in our community.”
“Any golfer will tell you that there has to be some ‘skin in the game.’ The skin happens to be a meal for members of our community that need a little help this time of year,” Wrubleski wrote in an email.
Washington Country Club is normally closed on Mondays, but is opening the Pro Shop and pulling out the carts for use on the course.
Wrubleski said players can register twosomes that will be partnered with other twosomes, giving golfers an opportunity to meet other people in the Washington County community, or foursomes.
The 2000 Turkeys board loves this idea. The 2000 Turkeys campaign is, more than anything, a community effort driven by individuals, businesses, organizations, families and schools who want to help provide Thanksgiving dinner for their neighbors in need.
All proceeds from 2000 Turkeys are given to the Greater Washington Area Food Bank to “put a Thanksgiving dinner on every table” of Washington County families who meet the qualifications established by the food bank.
Wrubleski is asking anyone interested in playing to email 2000turkeygolf@gmail.com so he and Manning can get an idea of how many golfers are planning to participate. Provide the names of players, amount on the line, a preferred tee time after 10 a.m., and the area golfers are from. There is no minimum donation amount.
Groups will go off until around 2:30 p.m.
Wrubleski recapped expectations for Monday: Show up around 9:30 a.m. and check in with him; pay your green fees; have a few drinks – pop, water or beer; talk a little trash; play your match; have the loser pay him.
The 2000 Turkeys golf outing won’t be the only friendly wagering taking place over the next couple days.
My 14-year-old son Michael and I are going head-to-head this weekend in our Family Fantasy Football League (FFFL), so he changed his team name to 1,999 Turkeys.
It’s because, he said, I’m going to come up short this week.
Well played, Mike.
Yes, his team, which sits in first place at 5-1, is formidable.
But even if my Russell Wilson-led Momma’s Boys lose to 1,999 Turkeys this weekend, the 2000 Turkeys campaign wins because Mike and I have placed a bet on the game, with the loser making a donation to 2000 Turkeys.
The 2000 Turkeys board thanks the community, which to date has donated more than $10,000 to the campaign, and closer to our goal of raising $100,000. 2000 Turkeys captures the spirit of the holiday season, and we’re proud Washington County has embraced the campaign year after year.
Please keep coming up with fun and creative ways to raise money to donate to 2000 Turkeys. Or, just open your checkbook and make a donation. We are grateful for every single contribution.
Please make checks out to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, PA, 15301. Or, drop off a check at the Observer-Reporter or WJPA Radio.
Thank you to the following for their generous donations:
