Washington County, you’re amazing.
To say the annual 2,000 Turkeys drive surpassed its goal to raise $100,000 for the Greater Washington County Food Bank and Washington County neighbors in need would be an understatement.
Thanks to Washington County individuals, families, schools, organizations and businesses, the 2019 campaign raised more than $110,000.
The goal was surpassed Wednesday, when DeFY Security in Canonsburg presented a $5,000 donation and Kang’s Black Belt Academy and Liberty Pole Spirits of Washington brought $2,000 donations to WJPA Radio. Family Dollar stores and Washington Elks Lodge also chipped in sizable donations.
Those donations are among the thousands, big and small, that poured in over the last month-and-a-half to make sure every Washington County family in need had a Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day.
The 2,000 Turkeys board, Food Bank, and those families who were able to celebrate a Thanksgiving meal together Thursday, thank you for your generosity and your spirit of giving.
We recognize the significance of surpassing the goal, and we are overwhelmed, humbled and grateful for the response to this year’s drive.
“The efforts of so many people could not have been accomplished if it wasn’t for the generosity of the people and businesses of Washington County that enabled those in need to have a Thanksgiving dinner,” said Dave Rhome, who serves on the 2000 Turkeys board, along with Pete Povich, Karen Mansfield and Laural Ziemba.
2,000 Turkeys, a grassroots effort that was co-founded in 1983 by the late Byron Smialek and Wayne Anderson as a seasonal food event for the unemployed, has grown into a tradition for Washington County for the local families, schools and businesses that provide Thanksgiving meals for families who meet the eligibility requirements established by the Food Bank.
And, we also thank WJPA Radio and the Observer-Reporter for their continued support.
And, here’s more good news: DeFY Security CEO Justin Domachowski announced Wednesday the company is pledging $25,000 for the 2000 Turkeys campaign in 2020, giving the nonprofit a head start on making Thanksgiving possible for local families.
What can we say?
Just, thank you.
Thank you, thank you, to the following for the generous donations:
