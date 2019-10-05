‘Tis the season for giving and reaching out to those in need.
2000 Turkeys, the annual grassroots campaign that aims to provide Thanksgiving dinners for Washington County families in need, kicked off Thursday.
It’s time once again for businesses, organizations and individuals to participate in the community fundraiser that helps the Greater Washington County Food Bank put a “turkey on every table” for Thanksgiving.
Dave Richards and John Knisely of Washington Lodge 164 of the Free and Accepted Masons and the Blue Knights, which for several years has made the first contribution of the season to 2000 Turkeys, presented a $2,000 donation from the annual Blue Ride charity event.
“We’re happy to make a donation to a worthwhile cause that stays in our community,” said Richards.
2000 Turkeys began in 1983 as a seasonal food campaign for the unemployed. Since then, the event has grown into a tradition for Washington County families, schools, businesses and organizations that help provide a holiday meal for those Washington County families who meet the eligibility requirements established by the food bank.
Organizers have set a goal of raising $100,000 to provide a turkey and all of the fixings for neighbors in need.
The 2019 2000 Turkeys campaign, sponsored by WJPA Radio Station and the Observer-Reporter, runs through Thanksgiving.
2000 Turkeys also includes an annual donation and food drive held by Range Resources.
Donations can be mailed to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301.
Donations also can be dropped off at WJPA and the Observer-Reporter.