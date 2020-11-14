Turkeys didn’t fall from the sky on Friday – a shameless “WKRP in Cincinnati” reference – but they were, indeed, distributed to Washington County families at the Washington Wild Things stadium, courtesy of Shepherd’s Finance.
The investment company is a longtime contributor to the 2000 Turkeys campaign, and this year, Shepherd’s Finance generously donated $10,000 that was used to purchase and distribute hundreds of turkeys to our neighbors in need.
For the families who will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner because of Washington County native Dan Wallach, CEO of Shepherd’s Finance, and his company, the 2000 Turkeys board says thank you, thank you.
Without generous donations from businesses like Wallach’s, along with the thousands of individuals and organizations that contribute each year, 2000 Turkeys – which enables the Greater Washington County Food Bank to provide Thanksgiving meals for food-insecure families in Washington County – wouldn’t be possible.
We appreciate every single donation, small and large. Even as we find ourselves in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the generosity that Washington County residents have shown, and their willingness to take care of each other, highlights the best of who we are.
Also, we are excited to remind you that the 2000 Turkeys Telethon, sponsored by Range Resources, will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from noon to 1 p.m. You can watch it on the 2000 Turkeys Facebook page, and during that time, you can make a donation, which Range Resources will match, by calling 888-2K TURKY.
There will be musical entertainment, interviews, testimonials, phone banks, and all the joy of an old-fashioned telethon, so tune in.
It’s going to be fun.
If you’d like to make a donation, please send a check payable to 2000 Turkeys to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301. Or, to make a credit card or Paypal donation, visit the food bank website at gwcfb.org, or WJPA, which provides a link to the food bank, at wjpa.com.
