Turkeys didn’t fall from the sky on Friday – a shameless “WKRP in Cincinnati” reference – but they were, indeed, distributed to Washington County families at the Washington Wild Things stadium, courtesy of Shepherd’s Finance.

The investment company is a longtime contributor to the 2000 Turkeys campaign, and this year, Shepherd’s Finance generously donated $10,000 that was used to purchase and distribute hundreds of turkeys to our neighbors in need.

For the families who will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner because of Washington County native Dan Wallach, CEO of Shepherd’s Finance, and his company, the 2000 Turkeys board says thank you, thank you.

Without generous donations from businesses like Wallach’s, along with the thousands of individuals and organizations that contribute each year, 2000 Turkeys – which enables the Greater Washington County Food Bank to provide Thanksgiving meals for food-insecure families in Washington County – wouldn’t be possible.

We appreciate every single donation, small and large. Even as we find ourselves in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the generosity that Washington County residents have shown, and their willingness to take care of each other, highlights the best of who we are.

Also, we are excited to remind you that the 2000 Turkeys Telethon, sponsored by Range Resources, will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from noon to 1 p.m. You can watch it on the 2000 Turkeys Facebook page, and during that time, you can make a donation, which Range Resources will match, by calling 888-2K TURKY.

There will be musical entertainment, interviews, testimonials, phone banks, and all the joy of an old-fashioned telethon, so tune in.

It’s going to be fun.

If you’d like to make a donation, please send a check payable to 2000 Turkeys to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301. Or, to make a credit card or Paypal donation, visit the food bank website at gwcfb.org, or WJPA, which provides a link to the food bank, at wjpa.com.

Thank you to the following for their generous donations:

Darlene Smialek, in memory of Byron Smialek, $100

Christina Simms, $100

Susan and Harry Grubich, $125

Barb Miller, $20

Anonymous, $25

Pete and Gerry Graziotto, in memory of Byron Smialek, $100

Bob and Martha Williams, $25

Red Pump Spirits, $250

Joe and Patty Grohal, $25

Anonymous, in memory of Aaron Mansfield, $25

Bruce and Beth Graham, $25

Roy and Marie Larimer, $25

Janet Carey, $20

Adolph Schilinski and Sheila Carter, $50

Jan and Tony Conn, $100

Mark Fulmer and Bonnie Skarupa, in memory of Melissa Skarupa, $40

Velma and Wray Iddings, $25

John and Mary Ellen West, $25

Sam and Shirley McLaughlin, $25

John and Jamie Michalka, $50

Anonymous, $300

Kathie Stepko and John Stepko Jr., $75

James and Melissa DeJohn, $20

Michael and Linda Hardoby, $40

Richard and Shirley Bonanno, $100

Maxine Kirk, in memory of Butch Nagy, $60

Anonymous, $20

Sandra Dillard, in memory of James Comella III, $20

Scott Piasente, $80

Betty Smith, $100

Richard and Linda Brytus, $100

Dana Stainbrook, in memory of Smoke and Marty, $50

Jean Gump, in memory of my sons, Dan and Ed, $20

Tom Brown, $1

Debroah Lynne Testa, $25

William and Joyce Ursic, $100

Patricia Dhayer and Deborah Howard, $25

John and Patricia Atkinson, $25

Joseph and Eva Brown, $50

Harry McKee, in memory of Harry “Mousie” McKee, $100

William C. Braun Jr. and Betty Braun, $30

Richard A. and Barbara Ginther, $50

Michael Poness, $30

Anonymous, $100

Donna, Debbie and Doug Farabee, $50

Daniel and Donna Vogel, $100

David L. Ward Sr. and Martha Ward, $50

Loretta Couts, $25

Elmer and Judy Ealy, $30

Dennis Bell, $25

Lakeview Christian Life Church, $750

Thomas and Elizabeth Lawrence, $100

Charles and Beth Ann Moyar, $50

James and Gail Balent, $25

Mark and Caroline Hall, $35

David Burt, $50

Donna Stemski, in memory of Harry “Mousey” McKee, $50

Joseph Quay, $25

John and Barbara Aloia, $50

Joan Stewart, in memory of Bob Stewart, $100

Jim and Betty Abbott, $50

Emily Kumor Shade, $25

Frances Hudak, in loving memory of her soul mate, Willard, $100

Anonymous, $70

Joann Kulesa, $25

Geneva Iddings and Frances Appel, $20

Gerard Weiss, $100

Rebecca Ann McAdoo, $50

Phyllis Ullom, $50

Barbara Provenzano, $50

Bernard and Irene Price, $50

Lower Ten Mile Presbyterian Church, $250

James and Rebecca Jackson, $50

Robert and Sandra Reck, $25

Jack and Joyce Holland, $25

Gerald and Roberta Walker, $25

Edward and Darlene Sheppard, $25

C. Matrogran, in memory of Jim Matrogran, $25

Sandra Hart Pettit, $50

Ronald Shamitko, $25

Marcy Pankas Cadez, $50

Buzz and Ann Taylor, $100

William and Jean Cline, $100

James and Debra Rhone, $50

Thomas and Vivian Hincy, $50

James Irey, $50

Donald and Donna Standiford, $25

Robert and Sharon Goulding, $25

Martin and Ladonna Zupancic, $25

Pat McKean, $25

Clyde Wilkinson, $25

Janet Brach, in memory of Anthony F. Brach, $20

Paul and Therese Dott, $100

Brenda Bomblatus, $100

Sam and Pat Sorice, $100

Jim Donaldson, in memory of Ruth Ann Donaldson, $50

Cindy Semak, in memory of Ted and Peg Allen, $25

The Beatty family, in loving memory of Howard “Butch” Beatty, $50

Stanley and Susan Michalski, in memory of our daughter, Karen E. Michalski, $25

Fairhill Manor Christian Church, $50

Denny Ford, in memory of Debbie Ford, $50

Joesph and Cindy Franc, $100

Jim, Joann and Buddy Hockenberry, $50

Laraine and Ronald McGinnis, $25

Leonard and Eileen Laabs, $100

Joanne Romboski, in loving memory of my husband, Dr. Larry Romboski, $100

Marsha Knapik, $100

Robert and Patricia Crall, $25

Richard and Sonia Blaha, $50

Kenneth and Mary White, $50

Anonymous, $30

Diane and John Welty, $100

Donna Kotar, $25

Patrick and Rosemarie Gasper, James Foflygen, Safeway Termite Co., $100

Alfred Friend Jr. and Mary Ann Friend, $30

Mt. Calvary EV Lutheran Church, $400

Cindy Interval, $40

Chapman Corp., $1,000

Faith United Presbyterian Church, $100

John and Mary Beth Morton, $100

Independent Club of Muse, $100

All Saints Greek Orthodox Church Philoptochos Society, $100

Strnisha Excavation Inc., $1,000

Gene and Cindy Beatty, in memory of Frank Larimer and Eunice Carter, $50

Judy, Kellie and Connor Gossett, in memory of Neil, $100

