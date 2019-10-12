As Thanksgiving approaches, the 2000 Turkeys campaign – a grassroots effort to provide a holiday dinner for struggling families in Washington County – is in full swing.
2000 Turkeys has become the largest annual fundraiser for the Greater Washington County Food Bank, and it has grown into a Thanksgiving tradition for Washington County families, businesses, schools and organizations who donate.
Among them are John and Marian Wagner of Washington, who donate annually.
Attached to their donation (for which 2000 Turkeys thanks them) was a note that read, “We are teaching our grandchildren to help others whenever or however you can. What better way to contribute than to our community?”
Their 12-year-old granddaughter, Blissany Mounts, also donated her own money for the 2019 campaign.
Another annual donor, Mary Jo Stonfer Fedutes, included a note saying, “I am always proud to donate to this worthy cause. Thank you to all who work so hard for it.”
The 2000 Turkeys board (Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome, Laural Ziemba of Range Resources, Pete Povich of WJPA Radio and Karen Mansfield of the Observer-Reporter) thanks everyone who, year after year, helps 2000 Turkeys reach its goal of raising $100,000 for the food bank.
The donations, small and large, make it possible for the food bank to “put a Thanksgiving turkey on every table” for neighbors in need.
Please, keep it coming. Keep collecting change at the office, holding casual days at work, dropping checks in the mail, and raising money at school for 2000 Turkeys.
2000 Turkeys is, more than anything, a community effort that highlights how much we care about our neighbors.
One hundred percent of donations go to the food bank to assist families who meet eligibility qualifications established by the food bank.
Please send donations to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301. Or, drop off donations at the Observer-Reporter or WJPA Radio Station.
Thank you to the following for their generous donations:
