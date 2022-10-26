Columbia Gas will be performing repairs on a pipeline in Peters Township that will necessitate closing Turkeyfoot Road for two weeks.
Peters Township council approved the closure Monday evening, with the condition that the two weeks be 14 continuous days, weekends included.
Township Manager Paul Lauer explained that casing surrounding the gas pipe is causing the the line to deteriorate and needs to be removed.
The issue is located near Turkeyfoot’s intersection with Bebout Road. The work would be done during daylight hours.
“They think they need to close down Turkeyfoot Road in its entirety for a period of time. What they’ll be doing in the evening is putting down steel plates to open the road back up,” Lauer said.
Council member Frank Arcuri asked if it was possible for the work to go on in the evenings and leave the road open during the day.
“Then you’re going to have the people living there complaining about the jackhammering,” said council Vice Chair Frank Kosir.
In addition to requiring the work to be done through the weekends, council also included a condition for Columbia Gas to notify homeowners within 1,000 feet 10 days prior to the beginning of construction.
Turkeyfoot connects Bebout and Finleyville roads. Columbia Gas will post signs for a detour, and will repave the road when the repairs are complete.
