There is a soft spot in the hearts of Kim Sheehan of California Borough and her family for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
The foundation was there for them after Kim’s husband, Tim, the former California Borough police chief, died while on duty in February 2021 at the age of 50.
“Right after he passed, Tunnel to Towers donated a monetary gift to my family and it helped us tremendously,” Sheehan said. “I was planning two of my kids’ weddings. I had a funeral to pay for and college tuition. It was a huge worry. It wasn’t something I wanted to worry about in a difficult time and that money really helped us. After that, we decided we have to give back.”
So, a team of 22 members representing the Brownsville Fire Company, with which Tim Sheehan served for 30 years, took part in the Tunnel to Towers Foundation 5K Saturday at AHN Field in Canonsburg. The team even included Sheehan’s granddaughter, Hope, who turns 1 Thursday.
Washington County Deputy Sheriff Chad Beattie died in the line of duty in August 2022. That brought Team Beattie to the 5K.
“This was something to do in honor of him,” said Chad’s brother Troy, of Claysville.
More than 500 people participated Saturday, walking or running the course, alone or in a group.
“It’s a good year,” said Tony Colaizzo, co-director. “We exceeded last year’s goals and objectives in every category. We have more teams. We’ve raised more money. We have more participants than we did last year. We have more sponsors. We have more booths. To date, in 2023, this race has raised more money than any (Tunnel to Towers) race in the United States.”
Colaizzo said it was a number that could exceed $120,000 in cash and in-kind services.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, based in Staten Island, N.Y., is a charitable organization founded in tribute to New York City Fire Department firefighter Stephen Siller, who died Sept. 11, 2001.
Its mission is to provide mortgage-free homes to America’s military and first responders. The foundation also builds specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders and is committed to eradicating veteran homelessness.
Many area first responders and law enforcement officials ran Saturday’s 5K in full gear. Needless to say, they weren’t upset that conditions were mild and not the scorching heat that invaded Western Pennsylvania earlier in the week.
“This is a phenomenal cause for first responders and as a department we got about a dozen people here and it’s a really good way to support the effort and gives us a little sense of service as well,” said Dougals Zywan, a captain of the North Strabane Volunteer Fire Department.
Team Brownsville and Team Beattie each were awarded First Responders Cups based on money raised.
The Youth Movement Trophy was awarded to the Canon-McMillan Middle School swim team, which had about 15 members participate.
Jillian Breckenridge, a coach for the team, posted the fastest time of any female who participated in the 20-29 age range.
The middle school put forth quite an effort in the 5K. Eighth-grade student Gavin Hamm received the Stephen Siller In His Footsteps Award for the initiative he took to get the middle school football team to raise money.
“I got a bunch of kids from the middle school football team involved,” Hamm said. “We had a fundraiser goal, and I guess we got it. A lot of people lost their lives, and their families are still grieving about that day.”
Vince Faith, event co-director, has taught civics at the middle school and being involved is something he has stressed in the classroom.
“Whenever this became available and my family decided to get into it, I thought this is a great opportunity to practice what I preach,” Faith said. “Having family members who are veterans, I thought it was a natural fit. One of the things that I’m most proud of is that I have current students and I have former students here. To have so many people from Canon-McMillan involved just brings tear to my eye.”
And for Kim Sheehan, it felt good to take part in honor of someone very special.
“It feels good to give back,” Kim Sheehan said. “We know he’s proud of us.”
