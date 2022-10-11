Think getting your car washed can’t be fun?
Then you might want to visit All Washed Up Auto Spa, a car wash in Canonsburg, which is offering a frighteningly good time for Halloween.
On Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22, the drive-through car wash will host a haunted car wash.
“We did it last year in our Harmar location and the reaction from people whenever they were going through was very positive. There were a lot of people who went through several times. It was actually a lot of fun,” said All Washed Up general manager Austin Palumbo. “It was a blast for the employees and customers.”
At the Canonsburg car wash, creepy clowns will be roaming alongside customers’ vehicles (be warned: Pennywise, the clown from Stephen King’s book and movie, “It,” will be among them), and tombstones, fog machines, strobe lights, and eerie music will add to the spooky atmosphere.
“It’s going to be a whole experience,” said Brad Kramer, manager of the Canonsburg All Washed Up. “We’re going all out to make this scary and fun.”
Nationwide, there is a trend in the car wash industry to make car washes more interactive for customers. Car wash owners are adding lights, lasers, sounds, projections, and even smells, to turn a mundane task into a fun outing.
Haunted car washes provide another opportunity to focus on the entertainment aspect of going through a car wash.
“In a nutshell, there has been an effort in the last five to seven years to really improve the guest experience at car washes, and with these light shows and the haunted house, it’s about improving the experience for the customer,” said Dave Edwards, president of the Car Wash Association of Pennsylvania.
Kramer mentioned that one family visits All Washed Up at least once a week because one of the children loves the LED light show.
“It definitely makes it more of an experience for the customer, instead of a boring car wash,” said Kramer.
For the haunted car wash, Kramer hired three actors who, along with All Washed Up employees, will provide plenty of scares during the event.
The terror begins even before the conveyor belt pulls the car in, Kramer said. Clowns and monsters wielding props such as bricks will follow participants’ vehicles.
Customers who dare to go through All Washed Up’s “tunnel of terror” will line up to enter the car wash tunnel, set their vehicles to neutral when prompted, and remain in their cars as surprise scares loom throughout.
Water and soap will resemble blood on the windshield.
All Washed Up also is offering the haunted car wash at its Harmar and Dubois locations.
And the best thing is, when you’re finished with the haunted “ride,” you’ll drive off in a squeaky-clean car.
