Thanksgiving is fast approaching – it’s less than a week away – and the 2000 Turkeys campaign to provide Washington County families in need with a holiday dinner is in high gear.
Tune in on Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. for the 2000 Turkeys Telethon, which will air on the 2000 Turkeys Facebook page. Spearheaded by Range Resources, the telethon will include entertainment, interviews, and phone banks manned by volunteers. It will be fun – and, even better, Range will match all donations made during the telethon.
This Thanksgiving is going to be different than any other we’ve experienced. But even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic – or maybe because of the pandemic – Thanksgiving Day provides an opportunity for us to pause, give thanks and be grateful for the good things in our lives – especially our families and our good health.
The 2000 Turkeys board thanks all of you for your contributions, and for your willingness to care for your neighbors in difficult times.
We wish you a very happy, healthy and blessed Thanksgiving.
To donate to 2000 Turkeys, mail a check payable to 2000 Turkeys to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301. Or, visit the Greater Washington County Food Bank page at gwcfb.org and click on the link to make a credit card or PayPal donation.
Thank you to the following for their generous donations:
Robert and Shirley BonAnno, $100
The Copeland family, Mark Sr., Gaeta, and Markie, $35
Penn State Alumni Association, Washington-Greene Counties Chapter, $50
Michael David Barnhart in memory of my dad, Carl Eugene Barnhart, $200
Robert and Virginia Somplatsky, $40
Trinity North Elementary School, $938
Mrs. Lee Hott, in loving memory of Robert L. Hott and Tierne R. Ewing, $25
Robert and M Marie Ewing, $50
Lillian Trautman, in memory of husband, Don Trautman, $50
National Slovak Society, $100
Carolyn Holmes, in memory of husband and parents, $50
Dave and Dona Reese, in memory of Mary Pat Bekta, $100
William and Cynthia Kline, $150
Amy and Keith Strain, $100
Edward and Beverly McVeigh, $50
Gary Wagoner, $100
Richard and Rose Chaney, $25
Bill and Phyl Reynolds, in memory of Angelo and Esther Porco, $25
WashingtonElks Lodge No. 0776, $500
David Tomaceski, $30
Mark and Donna McVehil, $25
Michael and Deanna Warco, $25
Walter Lekwart, $100
Marilyn McIlvaine, $100
Anonymous, $10
Helen and Robert Mitchell, $50
James and Marlene Richey, $30
Linda Rebish and Lorraine Jacko, $50
Edward and Candita Lukon, $50
Order of the Daughters of Penelope, $50
Washington Area Teachers Federal Credit Union, $938
Mike and Marie Meeks, in memory of Tbone, $50
Jeaneen Ritchey-Thieroff, $50
James Rupert, $100
Ryan Rupert, $500
Patrick and Linda Donahue, $50
Alfonso and Freda Fortunato, $20
William Boydston, $100
Phylilis Matheny and Susan Strnisha, $20
William Chandler, $40
Jim and Mar Hancher, $50
Cindy and Jeff Derrico, $50
Rich and Diane Bednarski and grandson, Walker, $25
Robert and Vicki Boswell, $100
Phil and Sarah Schafer, in loving memory of our great-grandson, Jackson Walsh, and our sister, Carrie Snow, $50
Linda Carrozza and Jennifer Schumacher, $75
Christie Campbell, in memory of Keith, $25
Edna and Michael Malone, $25
Bob and Kathy Abbadini, $50
Joseph Gisoni, $100
Darline and Brian Rumbaugh, $125
Edward Picchiarini and Susan Acquaro, $200
Caribbean Clear of Western Pennsylvania, $150
Elizabeth Crumrine, $100
Debra Howard Snyder and George Snyder, $25
Jean Howard and Debra Snyder, $50
James and Judith Femia, $25
Beverly Pabian, $25
Cindy Pastovich, in memory of Katherine and Gordon Pastovich, $25
Patrick and Deborah Guyton, $25
Allan and Nancy Brooks, $50
Janet and Linda Hinerman, $30
William Domick, $40
Susan Beatty, in memory of Eugene Yost, who passed away on Oct. 13, $25
Carol Kuzemko, $20
Robert Washabaugh Jr. and Rebecca Washabaugh, $25
Robert Phillips, $100
Saundra Edmond, in loving memory of my son, Christopher, $50
First Baptist Church, $200
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, $250
Alpine Star Lodge #9 and Alpine Bowling Lanes, $100
Fraternal Order of Bears No. 83, $320
Mark Geary Attorney-At-Law, $25
First United Methodist Church, $200
Kiprian and Diane Yarosh, $25
Alanna Carroll, $50
Joseph Tomecsko Jr. and ChristinaTomecsko, $100
Charles and Victoria Knox, in memory of our grandson, Shawn Kroesen, $50
Ellen and Robert DeBlasio, $50
Bernadette Impiccini, in memory of mom Eva Vojtush, $25
Pat Ferrari, $25
Mark and Ellen Bachmann, $300
Joseph and Laverne Mals, $35
Janet Murray, in memory of Charles R. Murray, $200
Beverly and Fred Kaste, $25
Frank and Louise Horne, $50
Glen Martin, $50
Cheryl Eland, $100
Mark Stofcik $15
Thomas and Jane Piatt $50
Douglas and Cathy Silbaugh $100
Thomas and Deborah Martin, in memory of Grace DiMatteo, $50
Ruth Newman, $50
Robert and Maudee Parkinson, $30
Union Valley United Methodist Church, $500
Janice Marley, $40
John Straka, $50
Nora Villella and Janet Ulakovich, $30
Cas Kurowicki family, in memory of Jessie Korowicki, $30
John and Theresa Bell, in memory of parents, $50
Pamela Siegel, $400
Cary Jones, $25
Donald and Edith Thompson, $25
Susan Yeager, $50
George and Michele Rose, $25
Dick and Linda Ciappa, in memory of Robert Garrett, $50
Robert Wicker III and Karen Wicker, $100
Jacqueline Scarborough and Karen Wicker, in loving memory of Dr. David Scarborough, $100
Rebecca Johnston, $50
Bentworth Local Branch PSEA, $250
David and Judith Homerosky, $50
Fourth Presbyterian Church Youth, $50
Howard and Marjorie Ashbrook ,$40
Deborah and Andrew and Gasper, $20
Gary and Vicki Rush, $50
Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $200
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $51
Anonymous, $200